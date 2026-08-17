Act against officials behind murky act: Seeman

He also opposed the Tamil Nadu government’s move to evict people living in the Manjolai and Meghamalai areas, questioning the use of the term “encroachers” for residents who had lived there for decades.

Speaking at a meeting at a private hotel in Guindy, Seeman said people who had been living in these areas for several years could not suddenly be branded encroachers. “Why is action being taken now when no such action was taken for decades?” he asked.

Seeman questioned where thousands of people would go if they were evicted and said their livelihoods would be severely affected. He also questioned the reference to the residents as encroachers in the reply affidavit filed by the TVK government in the court case.