Act against officials behind murky act: Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator on Sunday condemned the killing of three Tamils by Karnataka forest officials in an alleged anti-poaching operation. He questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident and demanded that action be taken against those responsible.
He also opposed the Tamil Nadu government’s move to evict people living in the Manjolai and Meghamalai areas, questioning the use of the term “encroachers” for residents who had lived there for decades.
Speaking at a meeting at a private hotel in Guindy, Seeman said people who had been living in these areas for several years could not suddenly be branded encroachers. “Why is action being taken now when no such action was taken for decades?” he asked.
Seeman questioned where thousands of people would go if they were evicted and said their livelihoods would be severely affected. He also questioned the reference to the residents as encroachers in the reply affidavit filed by the TVK government in the court case.
He urged the State government to review and drop the proposed eviction plans in Manjolai and Meghamalai.
Raising other issues, Seeman expressed concern that the Vaigai River is allegedly turning into a sewage canal and urged political leaders to focus on people’s livelihoods. He also condemned the alleged circulation of drugs among schoolchildren and claimed that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu had deteriorated.