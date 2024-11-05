Act against Kasthuri for disturbing social fabric of State, Naidu Sangam urges Madurai top cop

CHENNAI: Condemning Kasthuri for allegedly defaming the Telugu community, the members ofTamil Nadu Naidu Mahajana Sangamsought action against the actor-activist.

The members of the Sangam led by its general secretary A Bose Naidu submitted a petition to the Commissioner of Police, Madurai city on Tuesday seeking necessary action.

The remarks made mars peace and harmony in the State, they said. “All people, irrespective of caste, religion, language and race are living united in the State. Kasthuri’s comments against the Telugu-speaking community and women are demeaning and disturb the social fabric of the State. Her comments amounted to dividing the community in Tamil Nadu, stoking racial hatred and causing concern to people of the Naidu community,” they said in the petition.

The Naidu Mahajana Sangam claimed that Kasturi had talked ill of the Telugu community to gain publicity. “Such comments would also create law and order problems. So, the Sangam seeks necessary action against Kasthuri,” the petition read.