CHENNAI: The CPM and CPI have urged the Madras High Court Chief Justice to take appropriate action against Justice GR Swaminathan, accusing him of violating judicial propriety by making personal remarks against CPM MP Su Venkatesan during court proceedings.
In separate statements issued on Tuesday, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and CPI state secretary M Veerapandian criticised the judge's remarks, alleging that they were unbecoming of someone holding a constitutional position.
Shanmugam said this was not the first time Justice Swaminathan had made controversial remarks in public and alleged that several of his speeches reflected caste-based views. Referring to the controversy over alleged fake books procured for the Periyar Arivulagam libraries in Coimbatore, he recalled the judge's suggestion that all volumes of the book of Kanchi seer Chandrashekharendra Saraswati VIII (Maha Periyava) should be placed in the libraries to atone for the alleged wrongdoing.
He said the remarks reflected varnasrama ideology and hostility. Venkatesan had responded that irregularities in library procurement amounted to corruption and should be dealt with under the law, adding that seeking atonement for a sin was the job of astrologers, not judges.
Shanmugam said the judge later sought to explain his remarks as a joke made at a book release function. However, he accused him of unnecessarily targeting the MP during court proceedings and ridiculing the travel concessions provided to parliamentarians.
He also recalled that MPs had already submitted a notice seeking the judge's removal, citing his alleged partisan ideological positions. The CPM state committee urged the Chief Justice to take appropriate action to protect public confidence in the judiciary and uphold its dignity.
Veerapandian, meanwhile, alleged that Justice Swaminathan had repeatedly violated judicial norms and conventions by criticising political leaders at public functions and making remarks resembling those of a political party leader. He also accused the judge of making comments with a religious bias despite the constitutional requirement for judges to uphold secularism.
Referring to the judge's remarks on the Periyar Arivulagam library procurement controversy, Veerapandian said the concept of sin and virtue was rooted in superstition and that the judge's comments also reflected varnasrama leanings.
He alleged that the judge personally attacked Venkatesan after becoming irritated by the MP's criticism of his remarks. The CPI state executive committee urged the Chief Justice to condemn the judge's conduct and initiate appropriate action against him.