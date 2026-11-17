He said the remarks reflected varnasrama ideology and hostility. Venkatesan had responded that irregularities in library procurement amounted to corruption and should be dealt with under the law, adding that seeking atonement for a sin was the job of astrologers, not judges.

Shanmugam said the judge later sought to explain his remarks as a joke made at a book release function. However, he accused him of unnecessarily targeting the MP during court proceedings and ridiculing the travel concessions provided to parliamentarians.

He also recalled that MPs had already submitted a notice seeking the judge's removal, citing his alleged partisan ideological positions. The CPM state committee urged the Chief Justice to take appropriate action to protect public confidence in the judiciary and uphold its dignity.