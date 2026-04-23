Act against DMK for bribing voters: BJP

CHENNAI: The BJP's State unit on Thursday petitioned Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, alleging that DMK alliance candidates induced voters with cash and gifts, turning the entire poll exercise a mockery.
The saffron party called for criminal action under Section 123 (1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with bribery, against those involved in distributing inducements.
In its representation to the Election Commission through the CEO, the party cited an April 22 note of the poll body stating that unaccounted cash worth Rs 543 crore and gift items valued at Rs 1,262 crore had been seized in the State so far. Despite these seizures, the BJP claimed its field inputs indicated large-scale inducements went on unchecked.
The petition referred to the seizure of about Rs 9 crore from the residence of Sathiyamurthy, personal assistant to Mylapore DMK candidate Dha Velu, and Rs 32 crore from a poultry hatchery in Pollachi, alleging the money was intended to influence voters. It contended that such incidents pointed to sustained abuse of money power.
While noting the deployment of 2,283 flying squads and 2,221 static surveillance teams, the BJP alleged that DMK cadres were attempting to distribute cash even as voters headed to booths.