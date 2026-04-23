Act against DMK for bribing voters: BJP

The saffron party called for criminal action under Section 123 (1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with bribery, against those involved in distributing inducements.

In its representation to the Election Commission through the CEO, the party cited an April 22 note of the poll body stating that unaccounted cash worth Rs 543 crore and gift items valued at Rs 1,262 crore had been seized in the State so far. Despite these seizures, the BJP claimed its field inputs indicated large-scale inducements went on unchecked.