‘Act against Dhanabal’, AIADMK Salem secretary petitions police

COIMBATORE: AIADMK’s Salem district secretary (suburban) R Elangovan on Saturday petitioned police demanding action against C Dhanabal, brother of C Kanagaraj for dragging his name in the sensational Kodanad heist cum murder case.

The AIADMK functionary, accompanied by the party MLA’s M Rajamuthu, A Nallathambi, R Mani, AP Jayasankaran and other functionaries came to the office of Superintendent of Police and petitioned officials in this regard.

Speaking to the media, Elangovan demanded action against Dhanabal for levelling false allegations in the Kodanad case.

“He is making baseless allegations against me. Dhanabal, who was arrested on charges of destroying evidence in Kodanad case and as well as in a land grabbing charges, is now on bail and is raising contradictory statements,” he said.

The AIADMK functionary also claimed that Dhanabal has been telling lies at the instigation of DMK and AIADMK former leader O Panneerselvam.

“I condemn him for reeling out lies at their behest. When Kanagaraj died, Dhanabal said his brother does not have any link in the Kodanad case, but changed his version now.”

A few days ago, Dhanabal alleged that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, two former ministers SP Velumani and P Thangamani and party functionaries including R Elangovan to be involved in the sensational case.

However, Dhanabal’s wife Senthamarai Selvi claimed that her husband has been instigated by someone to raise such baseless allegations.