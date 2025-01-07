Act against CoP for permitting DMK’s protest in quick time, refusing others: PMK in Madras HC

CHENNAI: PMK has moved the Madras High Court seeking to take action against the Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun for allowing DMK to hold a protest against the Governor without proper permission while denying permission to others.

The petition was moved by PK Sekar, propaganda secretary of the party, alleging that the police chief acted against Article 14 of the Constitution, that a State shall not deny to any person equality before the law, by not providing an opportunity for other political parties, but giving permission to the ruling DMK alone to conduct protest.

It was submitted that his party made a representation before the city police chief to conduct a protest against the State government over the Anna University sexual assault incident, alleging inaction on the part of the DMK regime. However, the permission was continuously denied merely on the grounds that as per section 41 of the Madras City Police Act 1988, a request to conduct agitation must be made five days in advance.

As a democratic opposition party, we have a responsibility. We are bound to criticise the government for its lapses in safeguarding the citizens, but we are denied the ability to perform our duty, said the petitioner.

Meanwhile, the petitioner argued that the Commissioner allowed the DMK to conduct a protest against the State Governor.

The city police chief granted the permission to hold the protest the next day after the incident took place in the Assembly, said the petitioner. He argued that the Chennai Police Commissioner violated section 41 of the Madras City Police Act 1988 and Article 14, as he acted biased in granting the permission to hold a protest, he added.

It may be noted that advocate K Balu from PMK made an urgent mention before Justice P Velmurugan to hear the matter. Since the petition was not listed, the judge refused to hear the matter and clarified that it would be heard once listed.