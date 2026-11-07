Acquittals equal convictions in bonded labour cases

Another bonded labour case from Pondavakkam village in Tiruvallur, involving workers from Odisha employed at a brick chamber, had a different outcome. The defence questioned the absence of direct police complaints from the workers and the failure of investigators to record the Revenue Divisional Officer’s statement.

However, the Ponneri court found the workers’ testimony, backed by official records of their identification and release, sufficient to convict the accused under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.

“Police often fail to collect all relevant documents during investigation, including bonded labour inquiry forms, release certificates issued by revenue officials, inspection records and correspondence between the Revenue Divisional Officer and the District Collector. Statements of the rescued workers and government officials involved in the operation must also be recorded,” Raja pointed out.

The problems continue even after the investigation. Some cases take 6-7 years to conclude, leaving a long gap between the workers’ rescue and their appearance in court. “During this period, rescued workers may migrate to their origin or other places in search of employment and settle there, making it difficult for investigators and courts to secure their attendance,” said Advocate Dennison.

By the time the trial begins, victims may also struggle to recall details of their exploitation. “Some survivors are so intimidated by court proceedings that they find it difficult even to testify. Even a well-read person will struggle to stand in the witness box,” Raja said, while recalling an instance in which a victim urinated out of fear while standing in the witness box.

Between 2022 and 2026, as many as 25 bonded labour cases resulted in convictions involving 32 persons, while 19 cases ended in acquittal involving 19 persons. Four other cases were abated, according to figures shared by the advocates who are involved in bonded labour cases.