Accused in baby-lifting case took poison: Cops

COIMBATORE: A woman child lifter, who died in police custody on Monday, is suspected to have consumed some poisonous substance at Alandurai police station in Coimbatore.

During the course of interrogation, the accused Thilagavathi, wife of Pandian, 45 from Attur in Salem, had gone to the bathroom to attend nature’s call. She then returned and collapsed in a short while under suspicious circumstances. Shocked officials immediately rushed her to a government hospital, where she was said to be brought dead.

Police were initially clueless over the reason for her sudden death; however a post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital revealed that she had consumed some poisonous substance. The body was handed over to family members.

A senior police official said the woman was escorted to bathroom. After coming back, Thilagavathi collapsed within 10 minutes. Police recovered some poisonous substance resembling white powder and probe is on to decipher the substance.

Thilagavathi who was childless after marriage had lifted the child after befriending a couple Muthuraj and Rathi at Tiruchendur temple premises. Special teams tracked down the accused couple based on CCTV images.

Meanwhile, VL Santhosh, Judicial Magistrate V held an inquiry at Alandurai police station in connection with the custodial death.