Accused couple took Rs 25 lakh from Veeramani, may flee abroad if granted bail, police tell Chennai Pocso court

During Tuesday's hearing, counsel for the petitioners argued that the two accused had not been properly arrested or produced before the court within 24 hours. As the police had completed their interrogation, there was no need for their continued custody, the counsel argued.

Opposing the bail pleas, the State submitted that Shanthi had allegedly taken Rs 24.63 lakh from Veeramani to delete evidence related to the case. The police also argued that releasing the accused on bail could result in them influencing witnesses or threatening the minor girls and their families.

The prosecution further submitted that the accused could flee abroad if released and said the investigation was still at an initial stage, and sought dismissal of both bail petitions.

A private charitable organisation also filed an intervention petition opposing the grant of bail to the two accused.