Accused couple took Rs 25 lakh from Veeramani, may flee abroad if granted bail, police tell Chennai Pocso court

CHENNAI: The special court for Pocso Act cases in Chennai on Tuesday reserved orders on the bail petitions filed by Shanthi and her husband, Mahendra Simhan, accused in a case involving granite baron R Veeramani.
During Tuesday's hearing, counsel for the petitioners argued that the two accused had not been properly arrested or produced before the court within 24 hours. As the police had completed their interrogation, there was no need for their continued custody, the counsel argued.
Opposing the bail pleas, the State submitted that Shanthi had allegedly taken Rs 24.63 lakh from Veeramani to delete evidence related to the case. The police also argued that releasing the accused on bail could result in them influencing witnesses or threatening the minor girls and their families.
The prosecution further submitted that the accused could flee abroad if released and said the investigation was still at an initial stage, and sought dismissal of both bail petitions.
A private charitable organisation also filed an intervention petition opposing the grant of bail to the two accused.
After hearing the arguments, Judge S Padma of the Special Court for POCSO Act Cases reserved orders on the petitions.
The case came to light after a pen drive containing a video clip purportedly showing an elderly man sexually assaulting a minor girl was sent to the Intelligence and Technology Police Unit (ITPU) in October 2025. The police identified the man in the video as Veeramani.
The Central Crime Branch's Anti-Vice Squad registered a case on October 7, 2025, based on a complaint by a social activist. However, no immediate action was taken, police sources said.
The case was subsequently transferred to the ITPU, which arrested Veeramani, Mahendra Simhan and Shanthi on August 29 under provisions of the Pocso Act, IPC, and Information Technology Act in connection with the alleged sexual assault of minor girls.
Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan later moved the Pocso court seeking bail.