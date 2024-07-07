Accident near Padalur claims woman’s life

TIRUCHY: After a car was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Padalur, a woman in the car died on impact, while her husband and her two kids suffered severe injuries in the wee hours of Saturday.

P Ilamparithi (34), a resident of Mahajanam village near Lalgudi in Tiruchy, along with his wife Yoga Priya(33), and sons Iniyan (6) and Imayan (3), who were currently residing at Dindigul, were travelling to Chennai by their car on Friday late hours.

When their car was nearing Padalur at Perambalur on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, an unidentified vehicle proceeding in front hit them, toppling the car.

Yoga Priya died on the spot, while Ilamparithi, Iniyan and Imayan sustained severe injuries. The onlookers rescued them and rushed them to a private hospital in Perambalur.

On information, Padalur police rushed to the spot and, retrieved her body and sent it to Perambalur GH. A case was registered, and investigations are ongoing.