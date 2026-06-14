Accessibility upgrades under way in phases, to end by Nov: Southern Railway in Madras High Court

The submission was made in a counter affidavit filed in response to a public interest litigation moved by disability rights activist Vaishnavi Jayakumar, seeking directions to make railway stations, coaches and infrastructure compliant with the Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India, 2021.

In her plea, the petitioner argued that the statutory deadline to make existing infrastructure accessible has already lapsed. Under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2017, Section 45 required existing infrastructure to be made accessible within five years of notification, that is by 2022, while Section 46 required accessible services within two years, by 2019. Despite this, she said, railway infrastructure remains far from compliant.

Citing Chennai Fort and Egmore stations as examples, the plea stated that there are no ramp at the Fort to access platforms or the ticketing office. It has no accessible toilets, tactile warnings or disability signage, a condition she said applies to all suburban stations.