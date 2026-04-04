Access to maternal care depends where a woman lives: TN study

The study, conducted by Mohammad Suhail Meer and Ranganathan Sandhya of Saveetha Medical College and Hospital, Chennai, maps maternal healthcare utilisation using Geographic Information Systems and finds that risks remain sharply concentrated in specific districts.

Coastal and northeastern regions, including Chennai, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam, emerged as persistent hotspots, marked by weaker antenatal care coverage, longer distances to healthcare facilities and higher socioeconomic vulnerability.

The findings underline a critical structural imbalance. Districts such as Vellore, Thanjavur and Dindigul showed higher healthcare accessibility risks, with gaps in institutional deliveries and antenatal services. In contrast, districts like Salem and Tiruchirappalli performed relatively better, pointing to uneven service delivery within the State.