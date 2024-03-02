Access roads around large developments mandatory: DTCP

CHENNAI: Owners of land and properties that are sandwiched between huge developments can heave a sigh of relief as the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has instructed its district officers to ensure provision of proper link roads within the proposed large developments to all adjacent lands.

B Ganesan, Director of Town and Country Planning, issued a circular on February 29 directing the district officers to adhere to Tamil Nadu Combined Building Rules 2019.

The circular is based on a letter from the State Housing and Urban Development Department, which said that due to large scale development such as group housing or gated community developments at many places, access to the surrounding lands were blocked. Such lands become landlocked because of the lack of proper access to the adjacent land parcels not being earmarked in the planning permissions issued for such developments by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Directorate of Town and Country Planning officials.

The TN Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, stated that the competent authority (CMDA and DTCP) reserves the right to insist the applicant to set apart road spaces within the site. It can also ask the developer to hand over the same free of cost via a registered gift deed to the local body for declaring it as public road.