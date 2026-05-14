Accepting TVK's invite, Cong returns to TN cabinet after 60 years: Girish Chodankar

“We have accepted the offer from the TVK to be part of this government,” he said while speaking to reporters in New Delhi after a meeting with Congress leaders. He underscored the significance, noting that the Grand Old Party is returning to the Tamil Nadu cabinet after nearly 60 years.

Chodankar said the newly elected MLAs had met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. He said Kharge had advised the MLAs to work hard to rebuild the party and utilise their positions to support party workers and cadres. Rahul Gandhi, he added, had held detailed discussions with the legislators and stressed the need to focus on organisational rebuilding.