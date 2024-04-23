Academics is casualty of internal feud between authorities in appointing VC to Madras University, opines Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court observed that the academic is the casualty of the internal feud between various authorities and directed to be sensitive in appointing the vice-chancellor (VC) to the Madras University.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard a petition preferred by advocate B. Jagannath seeking inclusion of the University Grants Commission (UGC) nominee in the VC search panel of Madras University.

Senior counsel P Wilson representing the university submitted that the Governor, on September 6, 2023, had issued a notification to constitute a 4-member search panel including a UGC nominee.

The notification is challenged by the State and it is still pending before the Supreme Court. Being this situation, the petitioner has filed the petition and submitted an application to be filed to implead the university in the case.

Senior counsel NL Rajah representing the petitioner objected to the decision of the State and submitted that the students should not be affected.

The bench pulled both the senior counsel as their submissions became personal during argument. The bench observed that the sorry state of affairs continues as the VC has not been appointed for nearly a year.

The bench observed that the court is not concerned about the internal problems between the authorities and directed to be sensitive in appointing the VC and posted the matter to June 5 for arguments.