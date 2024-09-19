Academic stress not conversion, CBI reveals reason for class 12 girl’s suicide

CHENNAI: In a significant submission in the suicide case a 17-year-old girl of a private school in Michealpatti, Thanjavur, the CBI informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday that religious conversion was not the reason for the class 12 girl taking the extreme step.

The 17-year-old victim, a native of Ariyalur, who was staying in the hostel and studying in a private school in Michealpatti, Thanjavur, died by suicide on January 19.

Following her death, there were allegations that the girl ended her life unable to withstand the torture of school authorities to convert to Christianity.

Petitioner, Sr Sagaya Mary, an accused in the case, filed a petition in the Madurai Bench seeking to quash the CBI’s chargesheet as no prima facie case was established against her.

The allegations in the case were baseless and unsubstantiated and nobody forced the student to convert to Christianity, the petitioner claimed.

The CBI raised objections to quash the chargesheet filed against the petitioner while presenting arguments before the court.

The CBI’s counsel said 141 witnesses were questioned during the course of investigation and 265 documents concerning the case were recovered.

The investigation revealed that the girl was studious and was compelled to perform extra tasks. This caused mental stress in her and she was not able to concentrate on her studies.

“Lagging in her studies put her in despair, and she took the extreme step out of distress,” the counsel said.

Justice G Ilangovan, after hearing the matter, posted the case for further hearing on September 24.