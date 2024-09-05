AC short circuit: Fire erupts in running room building at Jolarpettai Junction Railway Station

CHENNAI: A fire broke out due to a short circuit in the air conditioning unit in the running room building of the Jolarpettai Junction Railway Station, on Wednesday. All electrical appliances in the building were charred in the fire, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The mishap happened in the building at the station that houses 50 running rooms where engine drivers and guards take rest. Following a short circuit in the air conditioning unit, a fire broke out destroying the electrical appliances in all the running rooms. One of the AC units in the building also exploded, according to some reports.

At the time of the mishap, only a few people were taking rest in the rooms and they managed to get out in time. No person was injured.

Upon information, Jolarpettai railway police rushed to the site.

Meanwhile, railway engineers are presently engaged in repair work following the fire incident, officials stated, adding that an investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the electrical malfunction.