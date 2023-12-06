AC Shanmugam planning to contest LS polls on BJP symbol in Vellore

VANIYAMBADI: New Justice Party founder AC Shanmugam plans to contest the forthcoming parliamentary polls from Vellore under the BJP’s lotus symbol, sources said. Shanmugam, who was in Vaniyambadi on Monday distributed saris, dhotis and shirts to 1,500 beneficiaries on his birthday in addition to providing those present with lunch. He also participated in a party workers meeting in Vaniyambadi. Later, interacting with reporters he said he planned to contest the Vellore Lok Sabha polls under the BJP’s lotus symbol. He said people were ready to accept PM Modi for the third term. He said the BJP had improved its standing in Telangana where despite losses the party won 9 seats from the lone seat earlier. Similarly, the BJP had a good chance of winning in nearly 20 LS seats in TN even in a multi-cornered contest, he said.