Abused for exposing woes at Vaniyambadi hostel: Inmates

TIRUPATTUR: Women inmates of Government Minorities College Hostel at New Town in Vaniyambadi have condemned hostel authorities over the alleged harassment for revealing the shortcomings in the facility.

The issue came to light after a clip of conversation between a hostel inmate and VCK Tirupattur North district secretary C Omprakash, which reveals the latter pleading with the girl not to contemplate any extreme step, went viral. Omprakash in a petition dated December 13 submitted to Tirupattur Collector D Baskara Pandian claimed that inmates were threatened by the cook and watchman for revealing the poor condition of the hostel.

Speaking to DT Next, Omprakash said that though there is a board listing food items to be served for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the hostel, the cook used to make dinner around 3 pm and leave the hostel every day. This food was only served at night and the leftover was heated and served the next morning as breakfast.”

Elaborating, he added, the toilets were not maintained posing a health risk to inmates. Adding to the pain, the girls purchased drinking water from private vendors to meet their needs. Based on the Collector’s order an official inspection was conducted only to aggravate the plight of the girls. After this, the warden threatened the inmates to give in writing that there was nothing wrong in the hostel.

In the viral audio, the girl could be heard saying that all the inmates were going to classes at 9 am every day without breakfast as the cook was in the habit of coming late to work. She can also be heard saying that the warden speaking in Urdu and demanding Muslim girls to give in writing that everything was normal and some were wantonly creating problems.

“Girls from areas like Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Gudiyattam, etc., come to the hostel with the impression that everything is fine in the facility,” Omprakash said.

“Things will improve only if the cook and watchman are replaced by local persons,” he said.

The girls are pinning hopes on the outcome of the inquiry conducted by the officials for a solution to their problems. Attempts to contact the Collector over the phone for a reaction on the issue did not yield results.