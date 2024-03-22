Absconding VAO traced, arrested in Tiruchy for receiving bribe

TIRUCHY: A VAO who went absconding after receiving a bribe was arrested in Tiruchy on Thursday. On December 27, 2023, Kannan from Musiri approached the Deputy Tahsildar Thangavel for change of name in patta and he asked Kannan to meet VAO Vijayasekar who demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000.

However, Kannan who did not want to give bribes lodged a complaint with DVAC. Based on the complaint, the DVAC DSP Manikandan registered a case and arrested the Deputy Tahsildar Thangavel for accepting bribe whie the VAO Vijayasekar went absconding since then. The DVAC who registered a case, were searching for the VAO. On Thursday, the team arrested the VAO and lodged him in the prison.