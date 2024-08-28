Above-normal rainfall for 2more days in Western Ghats: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday predicted that the areas along the Western Ghats in the State would receive above-normal rainfall for the next two days due to a trough prevailing over the sea.

Under the influence of an offshore trough running from south Gujarat to central Kerala coast, it would rain in the Western Ghats till August 29.

As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, near normal-to-above normal rainfall is likely over a few areas along Western Ghats. The rest of the State might receive light to moderate rain in the coming days and record below normal rainfall.

Chennai and suburbs might receive mild showers along with thunderstorm activity in the evening and at night for the next two days. During the day, the sky would be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to record around 35-degree Celsius.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till August 31, as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 km/h gusting to 55 km/h is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, south TN coast, and Comorin area.

During the southwest monsoon so far, the State has received 334 mm against 198 mm average rainfall (68% excess). Of which, Tirunelveli continues to record the highest with 426% excess. Meanwhile, a low-pressure area is likely to form over east central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on August 29. It’s likely to move west-northwestwards close to south Odisha and north Andhra coasts for 2 subsequent days.