Above MRP sale stopped in Tasmac: Min

COIMBATORE: Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy on Wednesday said sale of liquor beyond fixed price in Tasmac has been stopped in 99 per cent of shops across Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Erode, Muthusamy said efforts are being taken to provide bills for liquor purchased in Tasmac shops. “Billing machines will soon be given to all Tasmac shops,” he said.

Further, Muthusamy said bars will be granted permission to function only based on the recommendations of the court. “Currently, there are no bars functioning without a license. If there is information on any bars running illegally, then strict action will be taken on them,” he said.

Regarding the proposal to introduce liquor in tetra packs, the Minister said some parties have given their opinion on this. “A final decision on bringing liquor in tetra packs will be taken after receiving the opinion from functionaries of various workers unions as well as from authorities,” he said.

Earlier, Muthusamy warned of severe action against industrial units in SIPCOT in Perundurai in Erode polluting air and water in violation of norms.

“The industries should adhere to norms to protect the concerns of people and natural resources. If not, action will be taken,” he said, after chairing a meeting to receive the views of the public and various other organisations on the impact of pollution by SIPCOT.