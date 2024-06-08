About one crore parents' mobile numbers verified under Tamil Nadu School Education Department's initiative

CHENNAI: As a part of the School Education Department's initiative, more than 1.02 crore parents' mobile numbers have been verified.

The state government's move to include all the parents' mobile numbers in the EMIS (Educational Management Information System), a common platform connecting schools, students and parents, teachers and government, came against the backdrop of providing information about the welfare measures and important announcement with regard to schools education.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that at present mobile numbers of about 1.27 crore parents are being verified by the schools across the State.

"At present, we were able to verify little over one crore mobile numbers", he said adding the balance about 25 lakh mobile numbers will be checked before the reopening of schools.

As it was mandatory to verify all the mobile numbers of the parents in association with WhatsApp, the official said this will help the parents to know all the information not only about the welfare information but also provide reports about the students' performance in the schools.

The official pointed out that the teachers and the management of schools have accomplished the job of verifying the parents' number in a short time.

"The rest of the work will be completed shortly", he added.