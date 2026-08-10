Abortion strictly regulated by law: TN Health Minister clarifies after Speaker's pro-life remarks

Replying to queries by reporters during a press conference called to announce the MBBS/BDS rank list for 2026-27, the Health Minister sought to temper the controversy, noting that he was unaware of the context of the Speaker’s statements and urging the public not to misinterpret them.

"Abortion is regulated through the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act," the minister stated.

"Legally, as per the current law, women can legally undergo an abortion up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. In the medical field, across many circumstances, abortion is a definitive medical necessity, and it is something we must do."

Asked about the constitutional and political implications of the Speaker's anti-abortion stance, the minister distanced the health framework from Prabhakar's personal views. "I do not know in what sense the Honourable Assembly Speaker made those comments. Please do not misunderstand it," he said.