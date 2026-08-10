Abortion strictly regulated by law: TN Health Minister clarifies after Speaker's pro-life remarks

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar’s recent anti-abortion remarks at a 'March for Life' rally have created ripples in social media, prompting state Health Minister K G Arunraj to clarify on Monday that abortions are often a medical necessity and are strictly regulated by national law.
Replying to queries by reporters during a press conference called to announce the MBBS/BDS rank list for 2026-27, the Health Minister sought to temper the controversy, noting that he was unaware of the context of the Speaker’s statements and urging the public not to misinterpret them.
"Abortion is regulated through the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act," the minister stated.
"Legally, as per the current law, women can legally undergo an abortion up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. In the medical field, across many circumstances, abortion is a definitive medical necessity, and it is something we must do."
Asked about the constitutional and political implications of the Speaker's anti-abortion stance, the minister distanced the health framework from Prabhakar's personal views. "I do not know in what sense the Honourable Assembly Speaker made those comments. Please do not misunderstand it," he said.
The controversy erupted after Prabhakar attended the 5th National March for Life as a chief guest on August 8 and 9. The event, hosted by the Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore at Stella Maris College, drew over 5,000 participants to protest abortion rights and advocate for the protection of unborn life.
During the gathering, which explicitly criticised the MTP Act, Prabhakar reportedly echoed global anti-abortion sentiments by declaring that "life begins at conception."
The Speaker’s presence and speech at the rally drew sharp criticism from progressive voices and rights advocates, especially online. Critics pointed to the Supreme Court of India's 2021 ruling, which upheld a woman's reproductive autonomy and the right to a safe abortion as a fundamental right protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.