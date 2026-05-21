Abolish VIP darshan in temples, plea urges Madras HC

When the matter came up before the vacation bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan, the court directed the HR&CE department, and the Department of Tourism to file their response to the plea and posted the matter to May 29.

P Chockalingam (55), president, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), filed a petition before the Madras High Court, stating, “Tamil Nadu is richly endowed with thousands of temples. Previously, there was no provision that ensured temple entry was done only on the basis of class. Our Sanatana Dharma says there shall be no discrimination between rich and poor.”