Aavin’s sale surges by 7 lakh litres per day in three years: Dairy Minister

CHENNAI: RS Rajakannappan, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, on Monday said in a statement that the sale of Aavin increased by around 7 lakh litres in 2024-2025 to 30 lakh litres/day while Aavin’s milk sales across Tamil Nadu were about 23 lakh litres in 2019-2020.

Through 27 unions across Tamil Nadu and Chennai, Aavin produces around 200 types of milk and products and sells them to consumers at reasonable prices, said the release.

The goal is to increase sales of Aavin milk in suburban areas of all districts. As a part of this, a new type of Green Magic Plus milk enriched with Vitamin A and D for the health of the public and preferred by all is to be introduced in some unions on a trial basis.

Aavin is currently selling milk at a price lower than the selling price of all private companies. The newly-introduced milk will be sold according to public demands and the sales volume of all types of milk currently being sold has not been reduced, added the release.