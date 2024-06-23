Aavin’s new feeding system to reduce milk production cost

CHENNAI: To reduce the production cost of milk producers, the State Milk and Dairy Development department on Saturday informed the Assembly that it has decided to introduce a new type of feeding system ‘Total Milk Ration’ soon.

According to the policy note of the Milk and Dairy Development department, work is being done to set up a feed mill with a production capacity of 300 metric tonnes per day at Pudukudi village of Thanjavur district and Tittakudi of Cuddalore district.

“85,042 metric tonnes of cattle fodder has been produced in Aavin Cattle Feed Plant, Erode, in 2023-24 and by the end of this year (2024), the total production of cattle fodder will be increased to 900 metric tons per day and a new type of ‘Total Milk Ration’ will be introduced to reduce the production cost of milk producers,” the policy note read.

The department also informed that continuous steps are being taken to increase milk procurement to 40 lakh litres per day. “28.30 lakh litres of milk per day was procured from the 3.91 lakh members of the 9,189 district cooperative societies during 2023-2024. And, 34.22 lakh litres of milk has been procured by the district cooperative societies on June 14 and steps are being taken to increase milk procurement to 40 lakh litres,” it noted.

Further, the department said it has planned to sell the Aavin milk and other value-added milk products to the tune of Rs 5 crore per month in the 2024-2025 fiscal through the cooperative societies.

“The construction works of a new dairy farm at Madhavaram with a capacity of 10 lakh litres will be completed by February 2026,” it added.