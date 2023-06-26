Aavin's daily milk procurement crosses 31L litres

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited that sells milk under the brand Aavin on Monday said that the total milk procurement had crossed 31 lakh litres on Sunday.

"While milk is being procured from Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Krishnagiri and other districts for the state-run Aavin, an additional one lakh litre had been procured on Sunday (June 25) for a total of 31 litres," said Aavin.

Aavin, which has a 16 per cent share of the milk market in Tamil Nadu, procures milk from nearly 5 lakh farmers.

Notably, the Milk and Dairy development minister Mano Thangaraj earlier said that the department is working on to increase the daily procurement of milk to nearly 70 lakh litres by this financial year.