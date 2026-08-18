Aavin relaunches ‘button paal’ system in Nilgiris

Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru on Monday (August 17) inaugurated the pilot project near the Uzhavar Sandhai in Ooty. The machine has a 200-litre capacity and is equipped to store milk at 4°C, ensuring it remains refrigerated until dispensed.

“The AVM accepts cash, ATM cards and UPI payments. When a customer pays in cash, the machine automatically calculates the corresponding quantity of milk and dispenses it, making the transaction entirely automated. The system is also integrated with software that enables real-time monitoring of the quantity of milk available and the number of days it has been stored,” the District Collector said in a statement.