Aavin ready for festival demand, says Minister

MADURAI: To cater to growing demands of people ahead of the festival season, the state owned Aavin, the Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, is gearing up to increase production of dairy products, Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development said in Madurai on Friday.

He inaugurated a skill development programme for workers in milk producer unions here. Talking to reporters, the Minister said the demand for human resources services has increased in Aavin and steps have been made to deliver dairy products on time to consumers.

The daily milk procurement increased from 26 lakh litres to 30 lakh litres during the last four months and the state government has developed a good supply chain infrastructure. He also added that steps were taken to provide enhanced milk procurement prices of Rs 3 to Rs 5 a litre depending on its quality.

Further, the Minister said any issue concerning overpricing of Aavin milk or dairy products could be complained for necessary action.

S Vineeth, Managing Director of Aavin, A Sivagami, General Manager Aavin Madurai, were among others accompanied the Minister.

Earlier, a programme was organised to motivate cooperative milk producers from Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar. To motivate the dairy farmers, the state is extending credit facilities to buy milch cows, insurance coverage and cattle feed, sources added.