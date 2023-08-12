Aavin milk for commercial use hiked to Rs 44 per liter

CHENNAI: A day after Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (TNCMPFL) has hiked the price of green sachet milk, the authorities on Saturday had clarified the price has increased from Rs 42 to Rs 44 per liter for commercial purposes.

The green sachet milk has been sold for Rs 44 per liter for the public, and five liters of milk sold for Rs 210 for commercial enterprises. To provide the same price to both general public and commercial use, the prices changed from Rs 210 to Rs 220 for five liters, noted the statement issued by TNCMPFL on Saturday.

"There has been confusion among the public regarding the price hike for consumers. We would like to clarify that it is only applicable for commercial uses," it further added. At present, the state cooperative milk producers sell around 15 lakh liters of milk to the public every day in the city.