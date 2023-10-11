Aavin: K’taka’s Nandini calling for ‘agents’ in TN not an issue

VELLORE: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) calling for applications from ‘agents’ of Tamil Nadu to market its milk and allied products — Nandini — is not a significant issue and can be allowed, claimed top officials of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (Aavin).

This statement comes after State Milk Agents and Employees’ Welfare Association president SA Ponnusamy petitioned the Chief Minister’s office and the CM’s Special Cell, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj and top Aavin officials about the KMF’s proposed move.

Reacting to this, a top Aavin official told DT Next, “Just like Aavin sells its milk products in other states, its counterparts from other states can also be allowed in Tamil Nadu. Problems will arise only if other state milk federations attempt to procure milk directly from Tamil Nadu.”

When it was pointed out that Chief Minister MK Stalin had to write to Home Minister Amit Shah to stop Gujarat’s Amul (Anand Milk Union Limited) from procuring milk from Tamil Nadu, the official said, “That issue was regarding procurement of milk directly from the State, where Aavin is present and visible, and that was why Chief Minister intervened.”

Meanwhile, regarding complaints of Aavin’s orange-coloured milk sachets being underweight by as much as 100 grams, he said, “If the sachet is sent to us, we can easily identify the day of its manufacture, the dairy, and even the machine which was used, to determine the reason for the shortcoming.”

The official went on to day, “We faced a similar issue at the Vellore dairy a month ago and discovered that a worker, who was annoyed at how a manager spoke to him, wanted to settle scores and reduced the weight. When discovered and confronted with the evidence he revealed the reason and tendered an apology.”