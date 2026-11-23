According to proceedings issued by the federation's Marketing Unit on October 16, the revised rent represents an increase of Rs 5,782, or nearly 140 per cent. The order issued by the federation's general manager (marketing) on the managing director's instructions, stated that the existing rent was comparatively low and warranted revision.

The decision follows the rent restructuring ordered on March 3 covering 138 operational AVM (Aavin milk retail outlet) parlours converted into DEW (direct-entry-withdrawal) parlours across Chennai. Effective April, the revised monthly rents, inclusive of 18 per cent GST, were fixed at Rs 4,130, Rs 5,900, and Rs 8,260, against existing rents ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.

The federation's proceedings list 213 Aavin parlours in Chennai, including 119 operating on Chennai Corporation land, 16 on Tambaram Corporation land, and 49 on federation-owned land, while the remaining outlets are located on other categories of land.

The March order also stipulated that rent collection could be discontinued for concessionaires opting out of operations, subject to approval, while electricity charges would be borne by the federation until a new concessionaire took over.