CHENNAI: In a fresh financial blow to Aavin milk parlour operators, the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation (TNCMPF) has increased the monthly rent of a parlour on federation-owned land from Rs 4,130 to Rs 9,912, including GST, with effect from November, triggering protests from milk dealers over what they describe as steep and successive rental revisions.
According to proceedings issued by the federation's Marketing Unit on October 16, the revised rent represents an increase of Rs 5,782, or nearly 140 per cent. The order issued by the federation's general manager (marketing) on the managing director's instructions, stated that the existing rent was comparatively low and warranted revision.
The decision follows the rent restructuring ordered on March 3 covering 138 operational AVM (Aavin milk retail outlet) parlours converted into DEW (direct-entry-withdrawal) parlours across Chennai. Effective April, the revised monthly rents, inclusive of 18 per cent GST, were fixed at Rs 4,130, Rs 5,900, and Rs 8,260, against existing rents ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.
The federation's proceedings list 213 Aavin parlours in Chennai, including 119 operating on Chennai Corporation land, 16 on Tambaram Corporation land, and 49 on federation-owned land, while the remaining outlets are located on other categories of land.
The March order also stipulated that rent collection could be discontinued for concessionaires opting out of operations, subject to approval, while electricity charges would be borne by the federation until a new concessionaire took over.
In a representation to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Dairy Development Minister C Vijayalakshmi on Monday, Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers' Welfare Association founder and president SA Ponnusamy alleged that successive rental hikes were squeezing small milk agents and threatening their livelihoods.
Claiming that the previous DMK regime had increased parlour rents by nearly 300 per cent, he alleged that the latest revision had imposed a further 150 per cent burden within seven months.
He urged the government to intervene, withdraw the enhanced rents and prevent Aavin's rental policy from driving small concessionaires out of business.