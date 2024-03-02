Aavin ice creams hiked by Rs 2 to 5, new rates effective from March 3

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (Aavin) on Saturday hiked the price of ice creams by Rs 2 to Rs 5. The changed tariff will be effective tomorrow (March 3).

Accordingly, the price of 65 ml of Chocobar rose from Rs 20 to Rs 25, and the price of 125 ml of milk vanilla has also increased from Rs 28 to Rs 30.

Similarly, 100 ml of Classic Cone vanilla and Classic Cone chocolate have also been hiked from Rs 30 to Rs 35.