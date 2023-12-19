Aavin goes paperless with e-cards

CHENNAI: To streamline milk distribution, Tamil Nadu’s major milk dairy, Aavin, on Monday, introduced paperless monthly milk cards for its customers.

“To improve the sales even as we go paperless in a simple process, the facility of registering on the web portal has been introduced through the regional offices of Aavin,” said S Vineeth, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd.

An SMS will be sent to the consumers when they register through the portal, he said.

“Consumers can avail of the milk variants by showing the SMS at their respective retail outlets. Consumers are requested to avail of the monthly milk card either by approaching the regional offices of Aavin, as is the practice, or via the newly introduced online system,” Vineeth added.

Notably, about 4.75 lakh litres of milk is sold daily through the monthly milk cards in Chennai and its suburbs.

“The new facility of showing the SMS generated from the portal will be easy for the consumers and will help save stationery used for printing Aavin cards. Several private milk players are supplying milk sachets through mobile apps, where the consumers can lodge online grievances and place fresh orders just one day in advance,” pointed out S Prasad, a milk vendor in Central Chennai.