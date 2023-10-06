Aavin gears up for Diwali with sweets

CHENNAI: In response to the positive feedback from the general public on the sweets sold by Aavin on the occasion of Diwali 2022, Aavin has decided to offer special sweets to the general public for this diwali.

A press release said that the state run Aavin for the past four decades has been offering clients with milk and dairy products with affordable prices and top quality.

All Aavin Sweets are hygienically made with Agmark quality Aavin Ghee.

A collection of over-the-top sweets will be sold through Aavin outlets. The sweets will be available on all Aavin shops from October 10th in the following rates, the release added.

Kaju Katli (250g) – Rs.260

Nuts Halwa (250g) – Rs.190

Moti Pak (250g) – Rs.180

Kaju Pista Roll (250g) – Rs.320

Ghee Badusha (250g) – Rs.190