Aavin directed to submit action plan to manage empty sachets

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Aavin to file a report explaining its plan of action to handle empty milk sachets and implementing extended producer responsibility (EPR).





While hearing a case against Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Limited that owns the Aavin brand, the Tribunal noted that the Aavin has removed all waste that was stored within the premises in Madhavaram Milk Colony and sent for recycling.

Let Aavin file its report and also their plan of action for the future in handling the empty sachets in which they supply the milk and recycling as per the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), the bench added.

The case was against the storage of plastic waste stored in the facility. Earlier, instruction was given based on an inspection conducted by the TNPCB a few weeks ago based on a direction of the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Apart from emphasizing scientific methods and closed shed to avoid dispersion of plastic, the Aavin has been instructed to remove the accumulated plastic waste immediately and dispose of the plastic waste regularly to avoid further accumulation.

Damaged plastic containers such as ice cream containers, pet bottles used for storage of butter milk generate plastic waste.

Altogether, a total of 150 MT (Metric Tonnes) of plastic waste was stored in four locations in open space.