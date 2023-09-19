Aavin awaits test results to take action against milk adulterators

VELLORE: Detection of milk being adulterated at the Chilling Centre (CC) at Kodakkal near Sholingur in Ranipet district has resulted in Vellore Aavin officials awaiting the test results to initiate action on the culprits, sources revealed.

Sources said that a surprise inspection by officials at the Kodakkal CC on September 14 resulted in a staff being caught red-handed adulterating milk with hydrogen peroxide which was added to milk to ensure thickness after mixing with water.

“Angered at the adulteration, the culprit was also slapped by the inspection party,” sources said.

Tamil Nadu Milk Agents and Employees Welfare Association State President SA Ponnusamy said, “Tough action should be initiated against the culprits as they are playing with the lives of the consuming public. With milk being used by all sections of society, adulteration with such a chemical can have far-reaching consequences and hence Aavin should hand out exemplary punishment including termination from service.”

Vellore Aavin officials said the surprise inspection was undertaken by Vigilance officials from Chennai based on complaints.

“They have taken samples for testing to Chennai and we expect to get the test results within a few days. The chemical used was something similar to chlorine,” officials said.

Asked if using dangerous chemicals was not tantamount to playing with the lives of milk consumers officials said that the chemical if it has any residual effect will be known by the test and hence action will be based on this. And about the persons responsible to be punished, the officials said this would also be decided after the test results.

“This is amusing,” Ponnusamy said. “The inspection was based on prima facie evidence and the team has taken samples for testing. Hence we fail to understand under what circumstances the culprit was not placed under suspension.”