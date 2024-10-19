Aavin aims at 20 per cent more sweets sales this Deepavali

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development R S Rajakannappan on Saturday directed the authorities to ensure uninterrupted milk supply to the public during calamities and monsoon season.

Speaking at a review meeting with senior officials at Aavin House in Nandanam, the minister said that the Deepavali sweets sale should be increased by 20 per cent this year compared to last year.

On the occasion of Deepavali, Aavin has introduced six new varieties of sweets and savouries like cashew pistachio roll, Kaju Katli, Ghee Badhusha, Cashew nut Halwa, Mixture and Murukku.

He also directed authorities to prepare sweets and savouries according to public demand and also plan well in advance to stock up and distribute Deepavali sweets to various government departments.

During the meeting, officials also discussed about setting up of milk societies in villages that lack them and also arranging loans for society members to purchase dairy cows.