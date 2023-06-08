Aaurudhra scam: High Court adjourns Suresh’s plea challenging summons

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned the case filed by the actor and BJP functionary RK Suresh challenging the summons sent to him in connection with the Aarudhra scam case. RK Suresh moved the High Court challenging the summons sent to him by the Economic Offences Wing police in connection with the case.

The case was listed before Justice G Chandrasekharan and the counsel who appeared on behalf of the State, requested two weeks to submit the counter affidavit. Accepting this the bench adjourned the case for two weeks. The Aarudhra Gold Trading Company had given a false promise of giving 25 to 30 per cent of extra returns for every investment and swindled Rs 2,438 crores from more than one lakh investors.

Based on the complaints lodged by the investors, a complaint was filed against 21 persons including the firm’s director Harish. As per the confession given by arrested accused Russo, the EOW sent summons to RK Suresh to appear for the investigation with relevant documents.