Aatrupadai Foundation organises free 2-day offline master class in biology from January 25

CHENNAI: Aatrupadai Foundation, a free NEET training initiative for government school students in Tamil Nadu, in association with the Rotary Club- East Madurai, is organising a free 2-day offline master class in biology from January 25.

The two-day session will be for more than 200 Class 12 students, and those students who have completed higher secondary in government and its aided schools.

The session would encompass a quick review of important concepts for NEET-2025 in biology. An official communication from Aatrupadai Foundation said that the programme is scheduled between 9 am to 5 pm at the Yadavar College, Govindarajan Campus, Natham Road, Tiruppalai in Madurai.

The session is primarily intended to enlighten the minds of NEET aspirants from government and government-aided schools from 2021. The foundation is also planning an awareness programme for government school students across the State.

Over 800 applicants were selected for a fellowship programme in 2021 after three levels of interview. The foundation also pointed out that it was during the Covid-19 lockdown when hundreds of youngsters from different parts of the state came forward to solve the crises that the pandemic caused to the planet.

Registered candidates for the training session will be provided with high tea, lunch and necessary workbook material. Students can register at www.aatrupadaifoundation.com .

Call 9626666090, 9626666030, or 6381128698 for details.