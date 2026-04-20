AAP leader Kejriwal says he shares common vision with CM Stalin

CHENNAI: National convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday said he shared a common vision for education, healthcare, and women's empowerment with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
Kejriwal, former chief minister of Delhi, who is in the city to campaign for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates along with the chief minister today, said both have always learnt from each other.
"I deeply appreciate the impact his dedicated governance has created in transforming the lives of the people of Tamil Nadu," Kejriwal said in a post on the social media platform after calling on Stalin.