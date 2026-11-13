Aakash custodial death: Father challenges bail to six policemen, cites victim's rights under SC/ST Act

"My grievance is not confined merely to the execution of bonds for securing the appearance of the accused, but concerns the circumstances in which the order was passed, the statutory rights available to the victim's family, and the need to afford the victim's dependent a meaningful opportunity of hearing, to the extent required by law," he submitted.

The petitioner further noted that although the six policemen had been booked under Sections 103, 201 and 238 of the BNS and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Act, the CB-CID had not arrested them. He alleged that the investigating agency was acting in collusion with the accused policemen.

He also raised concerns over inadequacies in the collection of material evidence and the lack of proper communication regarding the case progress.

He sought the Court to set aside or recall the September 22 order or modify it and provide him an opportunity of hearing.

After the hearing, Judge D Lingeswaran directed the six police personnel (respondents) to file their responses within 15 days.