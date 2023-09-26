AAI starts slapping fine for not parking vehicles in MLCP

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India(AAI) has started to levy a penalty on people for parking vehicles on the airport premises without using the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) system.

The Multi-Level Car Parking in the Chennai airport was inaugurated in December last year.

It was constructed at Rs 250 crores with six floors capable of parking more than 700 two-wheelers and more than 2,000 four-wheelers at a time.

However, the people who visit the airport to pick up their friends and relatives and the private staff who visit the airport for various reasons are not using the MLCP and instead use the airport premises near the arrival or departure area to park their vehicles.

This leads to traffic jams inside the airport, especially during the peak hours.

Thus, the AAI has decided to collect penalties from the violators and has given a contract to a private firm to collect the fine. The private firm will remove the vehicles and park them in the MLCP.

The owners can get back their vehicles from the parking lot after paying a fine of Rs 100 in case of two-wheelers and Rs 500 in case of cars.