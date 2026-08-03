Aadi Perukku passes off sans water in Cauvery after 9 years

Aadi Perukku, the auspicious festival conducted for venerating the mother Cauvery, which is believed to bring joy and prosperity to the newly wed couple as well as the farmers.

This year, the mother Cauvery appeared parched, where the people who had to skip the sentimental holy dip but had to take a shower through the temporary arrangements made by the civic body, and there was less than 50 per cent footfall compared to last year.

As part of the traditional Aadi Perukku event Mangal-sutra of newlywed brides shall be replaced with another by a senior married woman member of the family, with prayers to the deity Cauvery to strengthen the family bonding among them.