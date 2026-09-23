Aadhav: Tamil Nadu facing pressing need for modern Secretariat

Addressing a review meeting with engineers of the Public Works and Highways departments here, Aadhav stressed the need for modern administrative infrastructure with adequate facilities like the ones in neighbouring Karnataka and Telangana. "Government buildings should have infrastructure comparable to private establishments," he said, adding that public facilities should be designed keeping people's needs in mind.

The minister's remarks come in the backdrop of his earlier statements that the site for the proposed complex had not been finalised and that concerns of the fishing community of Pattinapakkam would be considered before a decision was taken. He had said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would take the final call after examining the detailed project report.