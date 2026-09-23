Aadhav: Tamil Nadu facing pressing need for modern Secretariat

CHENNAI: There is a pressing need for a new Secretariat building, as the existing one at Fort St George lacked adequate space and facilities for the public, Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna said on Tuesday, adding that the proposed Rs 1,200-crore Secretariat-cum-Assembly complex is expected to take three to four years to complete.
Addressing a review meeting with engineers of the Public Works and Highways departments here, Aadhav stressed the need for modern administrative infrastructure with adequate facilities like the ones in neighbouring Karnataka and Telangana. "Government buildings should have infrastructure comparable to private establishments," he said, adding that public facilities should be designed keeping people's needs in mind.
The minister's remarks come in the backdrop of his earlier statements that the site for the proposed complex had not been finalised and that concerns of the fishing community of Pattinapakkam would be considered before a decision was taken. He had said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would take the final call after examining the detailed project report.
Aadhav directed officials to ensure that government buildings are accessible to persons with disabilities. If departmental manpower is inadequate for the proposed inspection, private personnel may be engaged, he said.
He said 45,139 km of district roads would be taken up for immediate repairs and announced plans for a sea link between Chennai and Mamallapuram. Roads transferred from the Greater Chennai Corporation to the Highways Department would be upgraded within a year after the monsoon, he added.
The government will introduce a colour-coded system to publicly indicate the condition of government buildings. Red stickers will identify buildings in poor condition, yellow those requiring repairs, and green those in good condition. The exercise will begin with schools and them cover colleges and hospitals. Details of the buildings and their maintenance status will also be made available online.
Noting that more than 88,500 people had died and over 1.2 lakh suffered serious injuries in road accidents during the past five years, Aadhav said AI-enabled cameras will be installed across more than 76,000 km of roads within three months, with surveillance planned at 100-metre intervals. "If private buses travel at 120 kmph with loud music, it is not merely the operator's fault; it is also the administration's failure to establish proper controls," he said.