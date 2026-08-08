Aadhav helped me secure ticket, says DMK MLA K Karthikeyan

Speaking during the debate, the Rishivandiyam MLA named Aadhav Arjuna and described him as a close friend. Deputy Speaker M Ravishankar promptly reminded him to address him only as "the minister" in keeping with Assembly conventions.

Smiling, Karthikeyan said, "Please do not separate our friendship." He then disclosed that when Aadhav Arjuna was in the DMK, he had taken him to the party leadership, introduced him as his relative, and helped him secure the party nomination to contest the 2016 Assembly election.