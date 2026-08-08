Aadhav helped me secure ticket, says DMK MLA K Karthikeyan

CHENNAI: On a day of heated arguments, DMK MLA K Karthikeyan lightened the discussion in the Assembly, claiming that present-day rival Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna had played a key role in helping him secure the party ticket for the 2016 Assembly election.
Speaking during the debate, the Rishivandiyam MLA named Aadhav Arjuna and described him as a close friend. Deputy Speaker M Ravishankar promptly reminded him to address him only as "the minister" in keeping with Assembly conventions.
Smiling, Karthikeyan said, "Please do not separate our friendship." He then disclosed that when Aadhav Arjuna was in the DMK, he had taken him to the party leadership, introduced him as his relative, and helped him secure the party nomination to contest the 2016 Assembly election.
The unexpected revelation drew laughter from members across the House.
Joining the banter, Water Resources Minister N Anand remarked, "Why are you dragging in the Public Works Minister, who has been sitting quietly?" His comment triggered another round of laughter in the Assembly.