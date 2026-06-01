Aadhav as BFI chief conflict of interest: AIADMK

In a social media post, Inbadurai said the minister continued to hold the office of BFI president, as reflected on the federation's website, while simultaneously serving as the State's Sports Minister. "Regulator and administrator at the same time?" he asked, contending that the arrangement raised serious concerns about a possible conflict of interest and could undermine public confidence in impartial sports governance.

He argued that good governance required not only the absence of bias but also the absence of any appearance of bias, suggesting that holding both positions simultaneously could create perceptions of partiality in the administration of sports.