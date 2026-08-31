Aadhav Arjuna signals Deputy Speaker to refrain from prohibition remarks

The exchange took place during the debate on the demands for grants for the Prohibition and Excise, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, and Agriculture-Farmers’ Welfare departments in the Assembly.

PMK MLA Sowmiya Anbumani said liquor consumption had become a social problem, affecting women and families and contributing to domestic violence and an increase in young widows. She noted that the government had closed 717 TASMAC retail outlets since assuming office and urged it to take a policy decision on complete prohibition.

“The government can do it with one signature. The Chief Minister can do it with one signature,” she said.