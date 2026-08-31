Aadhav Arjuna signals Deputy Speaker to refrain from prohibition remarks

CHENNAI: Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Monday signalled Deputy Speaker M Ravishankar to refrain from making remarks on the government’s policy on prohibition, after the latter said such a decision could not be implemented with one signature.
The exchange took place during the debate on the demands for grants for the Prohibition and Excise, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, and Agriculture-Farmers’ Welfare departments in the Assembly.
PMK MLA Sowmiya Anbumani said liquor consumption had become a social problem, affecting women and families and contributing to domestic violence and an increase in young widows. She noted that the government had closed 717 TASMAC retail outlets since assuming office and urged it to take a policy decision on complete prohibition.
“The government can do it with one signature. The Chief Minister can do it with one signature,” she said.
Ravishankar, who was in the Speaker’s Chair during Speaker J C D Prabhakar’s lunch break, intervened and asked Sowmiya to conclude her speech as her allotted time had ended.
“You spoke well. But your time is over. Please complete your speech by saying thanks. The government will decide when the time comes,” he said.
He added that the government would take a decision on prohibition at the appropriate time and that it cannot be implemented in one signature.
Aadhav then gestured to Ravishankar to stop making such observations and was heard saying, “Don’t speak. Don’t say all these.”
Aadhav’s intervention came as the Deputy Speaker weighed in on a policy matter that would require a decision at the government level.
Ravishankar immediately cut short his intervention and gave the floor to Minister P Venkataramanan, who had risen to speak.