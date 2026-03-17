Aadhav Arjuna apologises to Rajinikanth, says remarks caused unintended hurt

Speaking at a party rally in the Perambur constituency, Arjuna recalled the period when Rajinikanth had announced plans to launch a political party. He said he had been engaged in election-related field work at the time and surveys conducted then showed that Rajinikanth’s proposed party had an immediate support base of around 18%.

Arjuna said he did not know whether Rajinikanth himself was aware of the survey findings. According to him, the development had created apprehension within the DMK and attempts were made to build narratives and criticism against the proposed political entry. He said these developments formed the context in which he had earlier referred to intimidation.

Addressing Rajinikanth in his remarks, Arjuna said he held the actor in high regard. If his comments had caused any distress, he said he sincerely expressed regret and sought forgiveness.