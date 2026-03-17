Aadhav Arjuna apologises to Rajinikanth, says remarks caused unintended hurt

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna apologised to actor Rajinikanth, saying his earlier remarks had no intention of causing hurt.
Speaking at a party rally in the Perambur constituency, Arjuna recalled the period when Rajinikanth had announced plans to launch a political party. He said he had been engaged in election-related field work at the time and surveys conducted then showed that Rajinikanth’s proposed party had an immediate support base of around 18%.
Arjuna said he did not know whether Rajinikanth himself was aware of the survey findings. According to him, the development had created apprehension within the DMK and attempts were made to build narratives and criticism against the proposed political entry. He said these developments formed the context in which he had earlier referred to intimidation.
Addressing Rajinikanth in his remarks, Arjuna said he held the actor in high regard. If his comments had caused any distress, he said he sincerely expressed regret and sought forgiveness.
He added that Rajinikanth was older than him and that he had a moral responsibility to convey his apology. Arjuna said he had come forward only to express his regret to Rajinikanth and not to respond to anyone else.
Earlier, in a statement, Rajinikanth criticised Arjuna for what he described as “unfounded comments” and recalled how several leaders and others had spoken in his support.
The actor thanked political leaders, the media and his fans for voicing support over the issue. He expressed gratitude to Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, Union Minister L Murugan, State Minister S Regupathy, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan, members of the media and his fans for speaking out against the alleged defamatory remarks.
“Time does not speak, but waits and gives its answer,” Rajinikanth said in the statement, adding, “Long live Tamil Nadu. May the people of the State prosper. Jai Hind.”
The statement followed remarks by Arjuna at a recent TVK meeting where he alleged that the DMK had scuttled Rajinikanth’s chances of making a significant mark in politics after M.G. Ramachandran. He further claimed that the DMK’s first family had issued threats that prevented the actor from launching a political party. His subsequent clarification that he was not criticising Rajinikanth but only underscoring actor Vijay’s determination failed to assuage fans or political leaders, who issued strong rejoinders.
Rajinikanth had announced on December 29, 2020, that he would not launch a political party or enter the electoral fray, citing health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.